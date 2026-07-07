Brazil warns of possible U.S. military action after terror group designations

Brazil reacts after U.S. declares PCC and Comando Vermelho terrorist groups

The United States has expanded its use of terrorism designations in recent years to target criminal groups operating outside its borders. While Washington says the policy helps fight international crime, some countries worry it could open the door to actions that reach beyond U.S. territory.

Brazilian concerns over US decision

Brazil has now voiced concern after the United States classified two of the country’s largest criminal organizations as terrorist groups, reports Digi24. The Brazilian government fears the decision could create legal grounds for future U.S. action inside Brazil.

Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira raised those concerns in a letter sent to Brazil’s Parliament. He warned that the U.S. decision was made without Brazil’s agreement and could be used to justify actions against Brazilian institutions. Vieira also said there is a risk that the United States could use military force on Brazilian territory.

The groups named by Washington are Primeiro Comando da Capital, known as PCC, and Comando Vermelho, known as CV. Both organizations are involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Their operations also extend beyond Brazil’s borders, according to the U.S. government.

The terrorist designation was announced by Washington in May. The Trump administration says the move gives U.S. authorities broader powers to target the leaders and financial networks of these organizations around the world.

Political disagreements

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has opposed the decision. His government argues that security operations inside Brazil should remain under Brazilian control.

The Trump administration has taken similar steps against criminal organizations in other countries. Since returning to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has also designated Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua as terrorist organizations.

Brazilian officials point to previous U.S. military actions against groups linked to organized crime in other parts of the Americas. They say those cases have increased concerns about how the new policy could be applied in the future.

The issue has also become part of Brazil’s political debate. Right-wing opposition politicians welcomed Washington’s decision. They accuse Lula’s government of not doing enough to fight organized crime before the presidential election scheduled for October.

The Brazilian government has not suggested that U.S. military action is expected. However, it says the possibility cannot be ignored and believes the country’s sovereignty must be fully respected.