Trump ally reportedly frozen out of MAGA after Iran criticism

A growing divide has emerged within Donald Trump’s political movement following the US strike on Iran.

One of the most recognizable conservative voices now appears to be on the outside.

According to The Independent, commentator Tucker Carlson has fallen out of favor with Donald Trump’s inner political circle after sharply criticizing the military operation in Iran.

Carlson, long seen as a sympathetic figure within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, condemned the decision during a discussion with journalist Jonathan Karl.

Sharp criticism

During the interview, Carlson described the strike in harsh terms.

He said the decision to launch the attack was “absolutely disgusting and wrong.”

On his podcast, Carlson also questioned the purpose of the conflict, arguing that it does not serve US national interests.

“This is Israel’s war. This is not the United States’ war. This war is not being fought for US national security purposes—to make the United States safer or wealthier. This war is not even about weapons of mass destruction or nuclear weapons,” Carlson said.

Backlash from allies

Carlson’s comments triggered criticism from several figures aligned with Trump.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer accused the broadcaster of undermining the political movement he once supported.

“Tucker is actively working in the interests of the Iranian regime and is deliberately trying to dismantle the America First MAGA base from within,” Loomer wrote.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller also defended the administration’s approach, saying the United States remains “the greatest, undisputed, and unrivaled power in the world” and that its military strength “should be used to protect and defend the interests of the United States.”

Divisions inside MAGA

Debate over the Iran operation has exposed broader disagreements among Trump supporters.

Speaking to o2.pl, political scientist Bohdan Szklarski of the University of Warsaw said some members of Trump’s base worry that foreign policy involvement could distract from domestic priorities.

“Some of his supporters see Trump’s international engagement as a shift away from prioritizing domestic policy. Not so much a broken promise, but rather a focus on matters secondary to the economy and the well-being of voters,” Szklarski said.

Public opinion also appears divided. According to a CNN poll, 59 percent of Americans disapprove of the administration’s actions in Iran, while 41 percent support them.

Sources: The Independent, o2.pl, CNN