Trump ally says EU satellite policy threatens fair competition

A growing policy dispute over satellite regulation is testing relations between Washington and Brussels.

Others are reading now

Europe’s push to strengthen its domestic technology sector is increasingly colliding with concerns in the United States, where officials fear new rules could disadvantage American companies operating in the European market, according to Digi24.

Control of satellite infrastructure is quickly becoming a strategic issue in global technology competition.

Europe’s tech ambitions

European officials have increasingly emphasized what they call “technological sovereignty,” a policy approach aimed at strengthening the continent’s capabilities in key industries.

Brussels is preparing a wider strategy covering sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud services, semiconductor manufacturing and satellite technology. The European Commission is expected to present part of the initiative on April 15.

Reporting by The Guardian indicates that the Commission is also drafting legislation known as the Industrial Accelerator Act, which could introduce a “Made in the EU” preference in some public procurement projects.

Also read

However, documents suggest that highly strategic sectors including artificial intelligence, microchips and space technology may ultimately be excluded from those procurement preferences.

European policymakers say the shift reflects concern that the continent has fallen behind global competitors in several advanced technology sectors.

Satellite networks are rapidly becoming critical infrastructure.

They support communication systems, navigation services and military operations across the world.

Washington raises concerns

The European strategy has raised alarm among some officials in Washington, who argue that new policies risk turning into protectionist barriers.

Also read

Brendan Carr, chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and a close ally of Donald Trump, warned that Washington could respond if European rules effectively shut out American satellite operators.

Carr made the remarks in an interview with POLITICO on the sidelines of a telecommunications conference in Barcelona.

“We just want to make sure that every satellite operator has a level playing field in Europe,” Carr said.

“If Europe wants to go in a different direction, there are European satellite operators doing business in America and we will reflect the regulatory approach that Europe wants to take.”

Carr also emphasized that cooperation between Europe and U.S. companies remains important.

Also read

“Europe needs economic growth, Europe needs security. To achieve these goals, it is important to be a good partner for companies based in the United States,” he said.

POLITICO previously reported that other American officials, including the U.S. ambassadors to the European Union and NATO, have raised similar concerns in recent weeks.

New rules in orbit

The immediate source of tension is the European Union’s proposed Space Act, a legislative package designed to regulate satellite operators more strictly.

The legislation would introduce tighter operational rules, including stronger safety and cybersecurity requirements and measures aimed at limiting space debris and environmental risks linked to satellite launches.

The rapid expansion of private satellite constellations has made regulation of orbital space an increasingly urgent issue for governments.

Also read

Reporting by POLITICO suggests the rules would apply to companies operating in Europe, including SpaceX, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and the European satellite operator Eutelsat. Firms based outside the EU would also need to appoint a legal representative within the bloc.

U.S. officials have previously criticized the proposal, warning that it could create “unacceptable regulatory burdens” for American companies.

The Federal Communications Commission this week opened a consultation with industry stakeholders to gather feedback on how the EU initiative could affect U.S. operators.

European leaders reject the accusation that the legislation targets American firms.

Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s executive vice-president responsible for technology and security, said the aim is to strengthen Europe’s capabilities while maintaining fair competition.

Also read

“We have seen that we have lost our competitiveness in the last decades in the space field, and now we are strengthening our own capabilities,” Virkkunen said.

She added that “what we want to ensure is a level playing field.”

The dispute highlights how competition over satellite infrastructure is becoming intertwined with wider debates about technology leadership, security and industrial policy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sources: Digi24, POLITICO, The Guardian