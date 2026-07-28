Trump boasts to Michigan workers: “I’ve done more for you than your parents”

He also told the crowd that his trade policies had rescued their entire industry.

When politicians head out on the campaign trail, they usually bring big promises and catchy slogans.

But sometimes, a single stop on the factory floor turns into an unforgettable spectacle of pure political theater.

Better than family

During a visit to a General Motors testing facility in Milford, Michigan, Donald Trump gave autoworkers a very unusual compliment. He told the crowd that his trade policies had rescued their entire industry.

“I’ve done more for you than your parents,” Trump told the audience, according to The New York Post. “OK? Your parents are good. I’m not going to knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents.”

The president was visiting the key battleground state to promote his economic record ahead of midterm primaries. He focused heavily on his 25% tariffs on imported foreign automobiles, claiming the move protected domestic manufacturing.

“It’s amazing what tariffs will do for General Motors,” he told the workers, acknowledging that foreign leaders disliked the taxes. “But that’s OK. It’s called America first.”

Muscle cars and memories

The visit featured plenty of automotive showmanship. Trump watched drag races on the test track, pumping his fist as sports cars and trucks sped past.

He also signed a white Corvette built for the 250th birthday of the United States. While inspecting tactical vehicles, he joked to GM chief executive Mary Barra, asking: “How about you send me a couple?”

The tour also brought back personal memories. Trump recalled how his father used to buy a new Cadillac every two years as a personal sign of luxury.

He even complimented the heavy SUVs used in his presidential motorcade. “You know, we look sharp in those Escalades,” Trump told the crowd. “Our guys are very spoiled.”

The midterm battle

The event carried clear political stakes. Trump brought several Michigan Republicans on stage to bolster their primary chances ahead of upcoming state elections.

He urged the crowd to support Representative John James in the race for governor. When a few protesters interrupted his speech, Trump quickly dismissed them as communists.

Democrats pushed back immediately against the high-profile visit.

State Democratic Party chairman Curtis Hertel told reporters on a briefing call that Trump is “the most unpopular president at this point in his term in Michigan that I think we’ve ever seen.”

Sources: New York Post, Reuters, AP