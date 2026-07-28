Ukraine sets Russian fuel reserve ablaze 1,300 km from the front

It was one of several targets struck.

Last night Ukrainian forces launched a fresh wave of long-range strikes on critical military targets.

The operations stretched from occupied territories all the way into remote Russian provinces hundreds of miles away.

Most dramatic was a raid hitting more than 800 miles (1,300 km) past the front line. The target was a high-security state fuel base hidden deep in Russia’s Udmurt Republic.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones struck the Prioritet facility in the settlement of Borok on July 27.

The information has not been independently verified, but footage allegedly showing Ukrainian drones approaching the fuel base is circulating online.

The base forms a crucial cog in Russia’s Rosrezerv state system. Militarized guards protect the restricted grounds, which store long-term emergency petroleum reserves meant for wartime operations.

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Cutting off supplies

The deep raid was only one part of a larger, coordinated push. On the same night, Ukrainian units hammered several other key installations closer to the front lines.

Reports from Ukraine’s military confirm direct hits on a logistics warehouse and a fuel depot near Ichki in occupied Crimea. Smoke billowed into the night sky shortly after the explosions.

Meanwhile, another precise strike targeted a specialized drone storage warehouse near Chervonopopivka in the occupied Luhansk region. Russian commanders had been using the site to stockpile unmanned aerial vehicles.

Behind these strikes lies a broader, relentless pattern. Earlier operations knocked out a road bridge over the Henichesk Strait and damaged a key export terminal in the Rostov region.

Squeezing the enemy

Ukrainian commanders have a clear strategic goal. By destroying fuel depots and logistics hubs before equipment reaches active combat zones, they intend to starve frontline forces of essential fuel.

The General Staff made that objective explicit following the latest round of attacks. Military officials declared that strikes against targets supporting Russian aggression will continue uninterrupted.