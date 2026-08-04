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Trump branded ‘an absolute joke’ following latest Iran comments

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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His remarks immediately triggered a fierce backlash across social media platforms.

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When a major international conflict is brewing, everyday citizens usually look to their leaders for a concrete plan.

Vague timelines and open-ended threats often do more to rattle public nerves than calm them down.

Right now, a lack of clear answers is causing a massive political stir.

No clear deadline

US President Donald Trump is facing a wave of intense criticism following a recent media appearance. The 80-year-old leader spoke to reporters while traveling on Air Force One.

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According to The Irish Star he fielded questions about the ongoing military tensions with Iran. A journalist directly asked if Tehran had been given a specific timeframe to reach a potential deal.

Instead of offering a solid date, the president opted for an open-ended approach. He made it perfectly clear that the American military remains on standby for immediate action if necessary.

Ready to go

The exchange quickly became a focal point for his political opponents. During the airborne interview, a reporter asked, “Does Iran have a deadline?”

Trump answered with a blunt denial of any set schedule. “No. We’ll just see how it is. We are ready to go anytime we want,” he told the press pool, according to Fox News.

He then attempted to soften his combative tone slightly. The president added, “Would I rather make a deal? I’m not looking to kill people.”

Online fury erupts

Those remarks immediately triggered a fierce backlash across social media platforms. Furious critics accused the president of lacking a real strategy to handle the escalating international crisis.

Many viewers felt his casual response was highly inappropriate for such a delicate situation. One angry user on X simply did not hold back.

“There is no f——- deal. @realDonaldTrump is an absolute joke!!” the person wrote online.

Another commenter attacked the president for starting a conflict without a clear exit strategy ahead of the midterm elections. That user bluntly labeled the leader a “danger and a demented fool.”

Waiting for a plan

Other political critics focused specifically on the refusal to set boundaries. They argued that a wait and see approach only invites more chaos and unpredictable escalation in the Middle East.

“A vague ‘wait and see’ posture on Iran is what led to past escalation surprises. What specific outcome would actually change the approach?” one user asked.

Some people even accused the president of deliberately prolonging the war. As one viewer stated, “He doesn’t know how to get us out of this war so he prolongs it w/stupid decisions & lies.”

Sources: Irish star, Fox News, X

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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