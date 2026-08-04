Former Trump aide accuses White House of ‘gaslighting’ Americans

Trump faces fresh criticism as former aide calls out White House’s economic narrative.

Pressure over the U.S. economy is no longer coming only from political opponents. A former member of Donald Trump’s own White House team is now accusing the administration of trying to convince Americans that everything is going well while many voters feel the exact opposite.

Sarah Matthews, who served as Trump’s deputy White House press secretary from June 2020 until January 2021, delivered the criticism during an appearance on MSNBC, where she argued that the administration is repeating mistakes Republicans once condemned.

Speaking on Deadline: White House, Matthews claimed the administration is attempting to paint a picture of economic strength that does not match the experience of many Americans.

“Republicans spent years mocking the Biden administration for trying to gaslight the American people and telling them that the economy was great when people were feeling the exact opposite. And they clearly learned nothing from this because this is exactly what the Trump administration is doing.”

Matthews argued that Republicans previously criticized President Joe Biden for presenting an overly optimistic view of the economy, only to adopt the same strategy after returning to power.

Economy becomes political battleground

Her comments come as Trump faces declining approval ratings on economic issues, with several recent polls indicating growing dissatisfaction among voters.

Matthews also blamed the administration’s own policies for the country’s financial challenges, describing the situation as largely self-inflicted. She criticized both the tariffs introduced under Trump and the economic consequences stemming from the conflict involving Iran.

According to Matthews, many Americans backed Trump because they expected lower prices and a less confrontational foreign policy, but instead feel they have received the opposite.

“They voted for President Trump because he said that he was going to lower prices on day one. He said that he was going to be the peace president. He said he was going to do all these things, and it turns out that he’s done the exact opposite.”

Matthews also took aim at National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett after he described the U.S. economy as “amazing” during a CNN interview, despite polling suggesting many Americans believe the country’s financial situation is poor.

“They’re trying to gaslight their voters and tell them, ‘Everything’s fine,’ putting Kevin Hassett out there and having him go on the news and say that the economy is amazing. I mean, are you kidding me?”

Hassett dismissed survey findings showing widespread concern about the economy, while Trump himself recently defended his tariff policies during a speech at General Motors’ Milford Proving Ground in Michigan, arguing they are strengthening the American economy.

Economic policy is expected to remain one of the defining issues ahead of November’s midterm elections, with both parties attempting to convince voters they have the stronger plan for tackling rising costs and restoring confidence.