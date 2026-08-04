Trump claims another club trophy as critics call out golf records

Many public figures take immense pride in their athletic hobbies and personal trophies.

For avid golfers, bragging rights on the fairway can be just as meaningful as major career victories. But when private scorecards face public scrutiny, tall tales on the green can quickly spark heated debate, reports the Irish Star.

Counting the trophies

Donald Trump has long boasted about his impressive performance on the golf course. According to the Irish Star, the U.S. President reportedly carded a 70 at his Bedminster facility in New Jersey to claim another senior title, pushing his claimed total to 40 victories across his properties.

However, long-time observers regularly cast doubt on those impressive numbers. Author Rick Reilly, who detailed the politician’s on-course habits in his 2019 book “Commander in Cheat,” remains one of his fiercest skeptics.

Responding on X to the growing tally, Reilly wrote: “Ha! Trump adds about 10 every time he brings this up.”

He continued his sharp critique, adding: “Problem is, he hasn’t actually won any [club championships]. None. You beat Trump, he throws you out of the club. It’s like when you let your toddler beat you in a foot race. He thinks it’s real.”

Calling out claims

Questions about Trump’s reported self-assessment as a 3-handicap have persisted for years. Reilly alleged that when opening a new course, Trump would “play by himself” and subsequently “declare himself the first club champion.”

Reilly recalled playing directly alongside the former president and strongly dismissed the idea of him winning legitimate tournaments against top competition. “You’re a 10-handicapper at best. There’s no way you’re winning a club championship,” Reilly wrote.

Trump has consistently rejected all accusations of embellishment or improper play on the green. Dismissing the author in a past response, Trump stated: “I always thought he was a terrible writer. I absolutely killed him, and he wrote very inaccurately. I would say that he’s a very dishonest writer.”

Over the years, several prominent sports media figures have voiced nearly identical concerns about Trump’s antics on the course. Former Sports Illustrated managing editor Mark Mulvoy alleged that during a mid-1990s round halted by a storm, Trump’s ball mysteriously appeared ten feet from the pin. Trump denied knowing Mulvoy, stating: “I don’t even know who he is. I don’t drop balls, I don’t move balls. I don’t need to.”

Sources: Irish Star, X, Sports Illustrated