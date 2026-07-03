Trump’s own family member reveals he has “a history of corruption”

The president defended his family’s business dealings

Family dynamics can become incredibly tense when politics and massive fortunes collide on the world stage.

Personal grievances often spill out into public view when billions of dollars are suddenly at stake.

A recent television appearance has cast a harsh light on the financial inner workings of the first family.

A history of corruption

The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump recently shared her deep frustrations regarding her uncle’s latest financial disclosures. The official federal records revealed that the president brought in over one billion dollars from cryptocurrency side ventures.

Speaking directly to Anderson Cooper on CNN, the psychologist and author expressed that she was not shocked by the massive payday.

She linked the current situation to a long history of family financial maneuvers.

“This is from a history of corruption,” Mary Trump stated during the live broadcast. She added that her grandfather also engaged in various financial schemes to build his personal wealth.

Beyond the money

The author explained that her primary concern goes far beyond the sheer volume of cash being accumulated by the administration. She argued that the true danger lies in how the political system allows these transactions to occur without any intervention.

“It‘s the number of people who are willing either to look the other way or to enable it,” Mary Trump told CNN.

She claimed that taking money from foreign entities directly threatens national security. According to her view, the guardrails meant to stop presidential greed failed completely over the last four years.

The president’s niece also took aim at her cousins, Donald Jr. and Eric, who currently manage the family crypto assets. She dismissed the idea that the brothers possess specialized business skills or unique marketplace knowledge.

Trading on connections

“It‘s that they just happen to be related to people who have power and political connections, and that‘s what they‘re trading in on,” Mary Trump asserted.

The president defended his family’s business dealings during a subsequent appearance on CNBC. He claimed he had no personal knowledge of the massive sums but insisted that everything was entirely legal.

“By the way, I could know about it. I didn’t. I mean, there’s nothing illegal. There’s nothing wrong with it. I could know,” Donald Trump stated to interviewer Joe Kernen.

He also expressed sympathy for his children, noting that their lives are heavily complicated by the immense power of the presidency. He concluded that almost any normal business venture they pursue creates an automatic perception of an institutional conflict.

Sources: The Daily Beast, CNN, CNBC