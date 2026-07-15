Trump contradicts himself 4 times on Iran in chaotic interview

The contradictions extended to the prospect of a peace agreement.

When a crisis reaches a boiling point, the world looks for a clear plan.

People expect a steady voice and a firm direction.

But sometimes, the message from the top is anything but simple.

Mixed signals

President Donald Trump gave a televised interview on Tuesday that left many scratching their heads. Speaking to Fox News, he discussed the escalating conflict in Iran.

The month-long ceasefire in the region recently collapsed. According to the Irish Star, this sparked fresh fears of an all-out war.

During the broadcast, the president offered conflicting views on his military goals. He initially claimed that his campaign objectives were already met, stating that Iranian forces could not rebuild for two decades.

Yet moments later, he reversed course. He told Fox News the military strikes would absolutely not stop. “They’ll continue until I say that’s enough,” Trump said.

Island in the crosshairs

The confusion continued regarding Kharg Island. This vital hub handles nearly all of the crude oil exports leaving Iran.

When asked about a ground invasion, Trump first dismissed the idea outright. He suggested allied forces could handle any necessary ground operations.

Almost immediately, however, he admitted that seizing the island remained a very real possibility. He confirmed American forces had already targeted the region.

“We already hit Kharg Island, as you know, twice, even three times. I said hit everything but the oil,” Trump said, according to the Irish Star.

Shifting on peace

The contradictions extended to the prospect of a peace agreement. The president warned that American forces would destroy power plants if Iranian leaders refused to negotiate.

But he quickly followed that threat by rejecting the idea of talks. “I don’t want to negotiate now, I said ‘let’s not negotiate’. Three days ago, we had a deal,” Trump noted to Fox News.

He finished the interview by demanding that Iran return to the negotiating table. He warned their refusal would lead to complete destruction.

Blockade brings tension

These mixed messages arrive at a very tense moment. The United States military recently confirmed the return of its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

This move followed attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The Irish Star reported the blockade was previously lifted in June after a temporary peace deal.

Trump originally planned to charge a fee for ships passing through the strait. He dropped that idea after Gulf allies asked him to reconsider.

Sources: Irish Star, Fox News