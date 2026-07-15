Trump shares shocking map showing four countries under the U.S. flag

Trump stirs fresh controversy with AI image showing America taking over four nations.

Donald Trump has once again reignited debate over his long-running expansion rhetoric after sharing an AI-generated image appearing to depict the United States absorbing several sovereign nations.

Without adding any caption or explanation, the president reposted the image on Truth Social, prompting fresh criticism online and renewed attention to his previous comments about Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Venezuela.

AI image revives familiar ambitions

The digitally created image shows Trump meeting several world leaders in the Oval Office while holding up a map covered by the American flag.

Canada, Greenland, Cuba and Venezuela are all depicted beneath the Stars and Stripes – territories Trump has, at different times, suggested the United States should acquire or control.

Similar imagery has appeared on Trump’s social media before. Earlier this year, he shared another AI-generated picture portraying Greenland as American territory.

Display content from truthsocial.com Click to display external content from truthsocial,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Critics mock the post

The latest upload quickly spread across social media, where critics questioned both the message and Trump’s continued focus on territorial expansion.

One user sarcastically wrote: “Nobel Peace Prize material, right there.”

Another reacted by saying: “Trump likes the image of himself as the man who expands America, dominates other countries, humiliates allies, and redraws the world by personal decree. Americans and people around the world see him as a buffoon and wonder how this country voted for him.”

Others joked that if Venezuela appeared on the map, Cuba might soon be next.

Foreign leaders have pushed back

Trump’s comments about expanding U.S. territory have repeatedly drawn sharp responses from foreign governments.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney previously rejected Trump’s suggestions regarding Canada and Greenland, warning against a world in which powerful nations ignore international rules in pursuit of their own interests.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has also dismissed Trump’s rhetoric. After Washington claimed it would oversee the country following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, interim President Delcy Rodríguez insisted: “Venezuela is not a colony, but a free country.”

Although the latest image carried no written explanation, it revived a familiar theme from Trump’s presidency and quickly reignited international discussion about remarks that allies and rivals alike have repeatedly rejected.