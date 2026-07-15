Former Putin ally deals final blow: ‘We will close the door to the Russians’

The new defense chief stressed that restoring the trust of international allies is a top priority.

Political earthquakes take time to settle. When a country changes direction after nearly two decades, the ripple effects touch everything from local schools to global military alliances.

Now, one European nation is trying to sweep away the shadows of its controversial past.

Sweeping out the shadows

Hungary recently experienced a massive shift in leadership. After sixteen years of uninterrupted rule, Viktor Orban lost his position as prime minister in the April elections.

Peter Magyar now leads the cabinet, and his team is eager to change how the world views their country. They want to prove they are reliable partners to the West.

Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi made this clear during a recent public appearance. He spoke at the Budapest Energy and Security Talks, an event hosted by the Equilibrium Institute.

According to the Telex portal cited by WP, Ruszin-Szendi announced a plan to block Russian infiltration. The minister spoke of “closing the door to the Russians,” who he claimed had tried to sneak in through the “back door.”

Rebuilding broken trust

The new defense chief stressed that restoring the trust of international allies is a top priority. He believes Hungarian interests now line up perfectly with their Western partners.

Ruszin-Szendi noted that the new government must recognize the values of its allies to develop a proper strategy. Without trust, he explained, good relations are impossible to maintain.

This push for transparency follows years of deep concern. Foreign and local media frequently reported on the cosy relationship between Budapest and Moscow during the Orban years.

Investigative journalists previously uncovered conversations between former Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Kremlin officials. Szijjarto allegedly discussed European Union sanctions directly with Russian representatives.

Fixing the future

The fallout from the election continues to reveal hidden secrets. The VSquare portal reported that Orban’s defeat finally allowed officials to expel a suspected Russian spy.

This individual had reportedly spent years infiltrating academic institutions and think tanks connected to the previous government.

Looking ahead, the new defense ministry has ambitious goals. Ruszin-Szendi promised that Hungary will hit the NATO target of spending five percent of its gross domestic product on the military by 2035.

Even so, he admitted the current economy leaves them juggling priorities. He pointed out that healthcare and education remain the most urgent needs right now.

To boost security, the government hopes to bring military manufacturing plants directly onto Hungarian soil. They are currently talking with several European defense companies to make this happen.

Sources: Telex, VSquare, WP