Democrats revolt against Trump: $1.15 trillion defense bill stopped

Democrats send clear message to Trump over Iran with blockbuster vote

Congressional frustration over Donald Trump’s war in Iran has now spilled directly into the Pentagon’s annual funding process, threatening one of Washington’s most reliable pieces of legislation.

According to Reuters, Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill, arguing that approving such a vast military package could be interpreted as endorsing a conflict launched without proper consultation with Congress.

Iran war drives Democratic revolt

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump had bypassed lawmakers when committing American forces to the fighting.

“Trump started this war without authorization, without a strategy, and without an exit,” Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.

The procedural vote on the National Defense Authorization Act ended 50-46 in favor of advancing the bill. Senate rules, however, required 60 votes, leaving the legislation stalled despite receiving more support than opposition.

Voting largely followed party lines. Republicans backed the bill, apart from Majority Leader John Thune, who voted against it for procedural reasons so he could request another vote later.

Democrats reject massive military expansion

Concern among Democrats goes beyond Trump’s handling of Iran.

Lawmakers are also objecting to the administration’s plan to lift total military spending to $1.5 trillion while domestic social programs face reductions.

Beyond the $1.15 trillion covered by the defense bill, Trump has requested another $350 billion through the budget reconciliation process. Funding passed through that route would not require Democratic votes.

Tuesday’s clash came as the administration announced another escalation against Iran, including a renewed naval blockade of Iranian ports and fresh military strikes.

Republicans accuse rivals of playing politics

Thune urged senators to support the legislation, arguing that the bill is essential to national security and military readiness.

“It’s the bill that helps ensure our military is ready today and prepared for tomorrow,” he said.

The legislation covers troop pay raises, weapons purchases, naval construction, aircraft procurement and preparations for emerging global threats.

Washington has passed a version of the National Defense Authorization Act every year for more than six decades, usually with broad backing from both parties.

Tuesday’s defeat does not kill the bill. Both the Senate and House of Representatives must pass separate versions before negotiators produce a final compromise.

Lawmakers would then vote again before sending the finished legislation to Trump for either his signature or a veto.