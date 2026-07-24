Study finds surprising link between hair loss and drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro

While the pattern is clear, the actual likelihood of losing hair remains very small.

Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro may come with an unwelcome side effect.

A recent study published in The BMJ reveals that GLP-1 medications are linked to a slight increase in hair thinning for some users.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania examined electronic health records from over 35,000 adults with type 2 diabetes between 2019 and 2024. They compared patients on GLP-1 drugs against those taking other common treatments, specifically SGLT-2 and DPP-4 inhibitors.

The data revealed a clear pattern. Patients using GLP-1 treatments experienced a 37% higher risk of hair loss compared to those taking SGLT-2 inhibitors. When compared to patients on DPP-4 inhibitors, that risk jumped to 68%.

Fortunately, the overall likelihood of losing hair remains relatively small ranging from three to nine per 1,000 people per year, according to Reuters.

This gives an overall annual risk of less than one percent across all groups.

Understanding the risk

The study also noted that the issue was confined to non-scarring alopecia. That means hair follicles stay intact, making future regrowth possible once conditions stabilize.

Why does this happen? The study did not prove direct causation, but scientists have a few strong theories. Rapid weight loss frequently triggers sudden hair shedding by disrupting the natural growth cycle.

Dropping weight quickly can also lead to temporary iron or zinc deficiencies, while shifting hormone levels might play a role as well.

Many unanswered questions

Still, important questions linger. The dataset could not show how severe the shedding was or whether hair returned after stopping the drug.

The observational nature of the research also means unmeasured factors might have influenced the outcome.

Despite these limits, experts view the evidence as a crucial step forward. The study authors concluded: “Our findings extend previous anecdotal safety signals and provide more systematic evidence to inform clinical awareness of this potential adverse effect.”

Knowing about this link simply helps doctors and patients make better choices together.