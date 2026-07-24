A newly published election declaration has focused attention on the financial disclosures of a high-profile Russian figure. The documents have prompted questions about compliance with candidate registration rules rather than the investments alone.

A Russian military correspondent closely associated with President Vladimir Putin reported holdings in Apple, Intel and other Western companies while seeking election to the State Duma, according to official financial disclosures published ahead of the vote.

Kommersant, citing declarations released by Russia’s Central Election Commission, reported that Yevgeny Poddubny’s filing listed eight shares in Netherlands-based Nebius Group, four shares each in Apple and Procter & Gamble, one Intel share, and interests in two Ireland-registered FinEx investment funds.

Russian election law generally bars candidates from holding foreign financial assets when they are formally registered. The issue raised by the disclosure is whether the measures documented by Poddubny satisfy the legal requirements governing candidate registration.

Poddubny is a prominent military correspondent for the state broadcaster VGTRK and has twice served as an authorized representative for Putin during presidential election campaigns, making him one of the public figures most closely associated with the Kremlin’s wartime messaging.

Rules under scrutiny

United Russia, the ruling party that nominated Poddubny as its candidate for the State Duma, said he had taken all necessary steps to dispose of the foreign assets before registration and had submitted supporting documents to the Central Election Commission.

Russian election rules allow candidates to notify the commission if circumstances beyond their control prevent them from disposing of foreign assets before registration. In such cases, they must provide evidence showing they made every reasonable effort to comply with the law.

The publicly released filing itself does not establish whether election rules were breached. Instead, it documents the assets declared as part of the registration process and the party’s position that the legal requirements were addressed.

Putin awarded Poddubny the Hero of Russia title in 2024 after he was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Kursk region. The official citation praised him for “courage and heroism shown in the performance of official duties.”

Broader political context

Beyond his broadcasting role, Poddubny has also served on a presidential working group dealing with military mobilization and support for participants in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The European Union imposed sanctions on him over his work for Russian state media and what it described as the dissemination of pro-Kremlin propaganda and disinformation. Britain, Canada and Australia have also placed him on their sanctions lists.

The financial disclosure has attracted attention because it combines Western-linked investments with the candidacy of a sanctioned public figure representing Russia’s governing party. According to Onet, the filing became public through the Central Election Commission’s election disclosures.

Sources: Kommersant, Onet