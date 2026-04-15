Trump fires another comment at the Pope

Activity on social media continued in Washington as US President Donald Trump again addressed tensions involving the Vatican. His latest remarks focused on Pope Leo, amid ongoing disagreement over international conflicts.

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The comments come as the president maintains a steady presence online despite the late hour.

The post

According to Dr News, Trump shared a new message on his platform Truth Social, continuing his criticism of Pope Leo.

The dispute follows earlier remarks by the Pope, who had criticised the war in Iran, prompting a sharp response from the US president.

In his latest post, Trump wrote: “Can someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent completely unarmed protesters over the past two months, and that it is completely unacceptable for Iran to have a nuclear bomb?”

Disputed claim

No evidence has been provided by the US administration or by Trump to support the figure mentioned in the post.

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It remains unclear where the number originated, and there has been no independent confirmation of such a claim.

The exchange highlights growing tensions in public messaging between political and religious figures over international issues.

The original post

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

Sources: Dr News