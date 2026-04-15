Calls for NATO referendum emerge in Slovenia’s divided parliament

A renewed political dispute has brought alliance membership into the spotlight amid ongoing coalition tensions. The discussion reflects broader uncertainty within a fragmented legislature rather than a clear shift in national policy.

Slovenia’s role in NATO has come under fresh scrutiny after remarks by Zoran Stevanović, leader of the small anti-establishment Resni.ca party and the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly.

His proposal to hold a referendum on NATO membership has generated attention—but it is unfolding in a very specific political context.

Following recent elections, Slovenia’s 90-seat parliament remains split, with no bloc able to form a government alone. In that environment, Stevanović’s rise appears closely tied to tactical maneuvering.

Reporting by Defence24 suggests his appointment was supported by centre-right parties seeking additional parliamentary backing, rather than signaling any broader ideological shift.

Sovereignty messaging and international echoes

Stevanović has framed his position around national decision-making, arguing Slovenia should avoid becoming entangled in external conflicts.

In comments cited by WP Wiadomości, he dismissed claims of pro-Russian alignment, presenting his stance as focused solely on Slovenian interests.

At the same time, he has indicated willingness to engage with both Western and Eastern partners, including a potential visit to Moscow. That combination has drawn attention beyond Slovenia.

Analysts referenced by Defence24 note that such statements are often picked up by Russian state media and used to highlight divisions within NATO – illustrating how domestic political messaging can quickly gain international traction.

This dynamic is not unique to Slovenia. Similar narratives have surfaced in other NATO countries, where debates about sovereignty and alliance commitments are sometimes amplified far beyond their actual political weight.

The numbers – and reality – stand firm

The practical obstacles to a NATO exit are significant.

Under Slovenian law, initiating a referendum would require support from at least 30 members of parliament. Stevanović’s party holds just 5 seats, and even with support from other skeptical factions, the numbers fall well short of that threshold.

Slovenia’s strategic direction also remains stable. Since joining NATO in 2004, the country has integrated its defense policy within the alliance and continues to contribute to joint missions.

Both major political blocs support membership, and there is little evidence of strong public backing for withdrawal.

That leaves a clear gap between political rhetoric and institutional reality. The proposal has succeeded in drawing attention and shaping the domestic conversation—but it does not currently reflect a viable policy path.

For now, the debate points less to a change in Slovenia’s geopolitical orientation and more to the pressures of coalition politics in a divided parliament.

Sources: Defence24, WP Wiadomości