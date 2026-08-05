Trump fundraiser overshadowed by armed suspect investigation

Armed man detained outside Trump’s golf course as police uncover weapons.

Security around Donald Trump tightened unexpectedly in California after an armed man was arrested near one of the president’s golf courses just days before a scheduled Republican fundraising event.

Authorities say the suspect was detained after allegedly drawing attention by photographing the property and observing security operations at the club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Trump is expected to host a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner at the venue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded on Sunday afternoon after spotting 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele near the golf course.

Investigators say he appeared to be taking photographs while monitoring security arrangements around the property.

Following his detention, deputies reportedly discovered a loaded magazine in his pocket. A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun along with additional ammunition, according to the Los Angeles Times.

More weapons found during search

Authorities later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Downey, California.

Investigators say they recovered additional firearms, ammunition, a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, two radio devices and several notebooks containing what officials described as “concerning statements.”

Taele was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing illegal ammunition, including hollow-point bullets.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating whether the suspect is connected to a robbery in nearby El Segundo.

Despite the discoveries, authorities have stated that they currently believe there is “no credible threat to our communities.”

The White House had not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing.