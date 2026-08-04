New photographs renew questions about Donald Trump’s health

Photographs of the US president’s hands have prompted another round of online speculation. Earlier statements and medical disclosures offer context but no new explanation for their appearance.

Photographs taken during an August 3 White House event have renewed online discussion about US President Donald Trump’s health.

The pictures showed Trump signing an executive order to establish a commission for military spouses. According to the Irish Star, the appearance of his hands quickly became the focus of online comments, with users pointing to visible swelling and discoloration.

Similar marks have been visible at previous appearances. Trump, who turned 80 on June 14, has repeatedly been photographed with bruising on one or both hands.

Bruising drew earlier attention

In February, The Daily Beast reported that a beige cosmetic product appeared to cover part of Trump’s right hand during an event involving the Washington Coal Club.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the publication: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

Trump has also addressed the bruising himself. After marks were noticed during the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said: “I clipped them on a table.”

The Daily Beast further reported that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day. Explaining why he preferred the larger dose, he said: “They say, ‘Take the smaller one,’ I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.’” Trump has said the medication contributes to his bruising.

Separate claims emerge

Online claims have not been limited to Trump’s hands. The Irish Star reports that he has seemed to close his eyes or fall asleep during several public events.

An unnamed administration spokesperson told the outlet: “President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible president in American history who is working non-stop to solve problems and deliver on his promises.”

A White House physician’s memorandum dated July 17, 2025, confirmed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency after swelling was observed in his lower legs. Testing found no evidence of deep-vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

The diagnosis applied to swelling in Trump’s lower legs, not the bruising on his hands. No further medical explanation has been given for what appeared in the latest photographs.

Sources: Irish Star; The Daily Beast