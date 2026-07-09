Hunter Biden slams Donald Trump for lying — reveals his real height and weight

Those official White House statistics place the president in the overweight category

Physical appearance often dominates modern political theater.

When leaders stand next to each other, the public quickly spots visual differences.

Now, one high-profile figure is loudly challenging the official statistics of the commander-in-chief.

Questioning the numbers

Hunter Biden is taking direct aim at Donald Trump. He insists the president is actively lying about his height and weight to the American public. He shared these thoughts during a recent appearance on The Jim Acosta Show according to The Irish Star.

The conversation focused on physical measurements released by the White House following an April 2025 health check. Official records list the president at six feet and three inches tall, weighing 224 pounds.

Hunter completely rejected those figures. “I really believe that people have been convinced to confuse authenticity with audacity,” he stated.

“The audacity of Trump, the audacity to lie in your face, the audacity to say things that are mean and cruel, the audacity to say he’s 6’3, 225 lbs when he’s 5′ 11 and 80 and that’s audacity that’s not authenticity,” he added.

A familiar talking point

This is not the first time the younger Biden has raised this specific issue. He made similar claims last month.

While appearing on a program with California governor Gavin Newsom, he hammered the exact same topic. The discussion centered on how the public perceives honesty.

“Donald Trump has the audacity to say that he’s 6’3 and weighs 224 pounds… when we both know he’s 5’11 and 300,” Hunter told Newsom.

“That is the difference between being audacious and authentic,” he added to his critique.

Social media divides

Those official White House statistics place the president in the overweight category with a BMI of 28. Even so, critics suspect the height is exaggerated to mask a higher weight.

Clips of the interview sparked a massive debate on the social platform X. Users were quick to take sides.

Some viewers aggressively defended the president. “Why are we platforming Hunter Biden? To what end? What is this ex-junkie, nepo-baby providing to the political discourse? Now that dad’s off the stage, can we never hear from this guy again?” one user wrote.

Others fully agreed with the harsh critique. Another commenter guessed the president uses two-inch shoe lifts, writing, “I think he’s under 300 [pounds]. Probably 285-290,” according to the report.

Sources: The Irish Star, The Jim Acosta Show, This is Gavin Newsom, X