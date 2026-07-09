Putin’s team threatens to seize more land after Trump’s latest comments

The threat comes despite major supply chain problems and a slowing battlefield advance for Russian forces.½

When world leaders debate international conflict, a single disagreement can change the entire direction of global politics.

Finding a path to peace is rarely simple, and the latest clash between Washington and Moscow proves just how fragile those diplomatic efforts really are.

Now, a sharp public pushback has shattered any hopes of an easy resolution.

Miscalculations and mistakes

The Kremlin has openly rejected a new strategy proposed by the White House to bring a swift conclusion to the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian officials dismissed claims that aggressive military pressure would force them to negotiate.

The diplomatic clash started after US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Turkey.

Following their hour long meeting, Trump suggested that recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure were a necessary step.

The daily squeeze

“It’s an escalation that can help lead to an end,” Trump stated on the sidelines of the summit, according to the Kyiv Post.

Those precise aerial attacks have hammered Russian refineries over the last few months. Reports suggest that American intelligence actually aided the operations, which successfully knocked out at least 43 percent of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

The damage sparked a massive fuel crisis across the country. Still, the commander in chief admitted that his original plan to end the war in 24 hours has hit a wall.

“We’ve settled a lot of wars. And this one is the one that I thought maybe would be the easiest,” Trump added during his press conference.

Expanding the zone

Moscow responded to those remarks with an immediate warning. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the American strategy and promised that more violence is on the way.

“We see certain misconceptions within the White House administration, that by escalating military pressure it can help move to a peace settlement. That is a mistaken view,” Peskov told reporters, according to AFP.

Instead of backing down, Peskov warned that Russia will respond by seizing even more Ukrainian territory. He explained that the military would focus on “creating a larger security zone” along the borders. This means taking more land.

Broken agreements

The threat comes despite major supply chain problems and a slowing battlefield advance for Russian forces. Even so, the Kremlin refuses to abandon its goal of capturing the entire eastern Donbas region.

Senior Russian officials also accused the Trump team of walking away from previous understandings discussed in Alaska. Those talks allegedly included giving Russia permission to pressure Ukraine into giving up land.

Sources: Kyiv Post, AFP