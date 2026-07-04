Judge compares project to ‘destroyed’ East Wing as she busts Trump’s golf course revamp

Judge Reyes made her concerns extremely clear during the courtroom exchange.

City landscapes change slowly, but major renovations often spark fierce local battles.

When a historic public space sits right in the middle of a national capital, any proposed construction plan will inevitably end up in a courtroom.

That is exactly what is happening right now with a beloved waterfront property.

Historic greens

The East Potomac Golf Links has served local players for a century. The sprawling waterfront course offers incredible views and a piece of sporting history to anyone holding a club.

Now, the administration wants a massive facelift.

President Donald Trump recently toured the greens alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The Washington Post reported that the administration is eager to move forward with a grand overhaul of the aging facilities.

Hitting a wall

Big building projects require massive legal clearance. A group of concerned citizens recently filed a lawsuit to completely halt the proposed construction project.

The legal challenge argues that the government is moving far too quickly. The plaintiffs want to stop the bulldozers before any permanent changes happen to the classic landscape.

Judge Ana Reyes took the case. She reviewed the timeline on Thursday.

The judge immediately pressed government lawyers to provide much more detailed information about their actual plans, refusing to let the project move forward blindly.

Protecting the monuments

The golf course sits incredibly close to several major national monuments. Heavy construction there carries serious risks.

Judge Reyes made her concerns extremely clear during the courtroom exchange, pushing back hard against the speedy timeline proposed by the government attorneys.

“I don’t want a destroyed East Wing, I don’t want a destroyed Reflecting Pool,” the judge told the lawyers, according to The Washington Post.

Digging cannot start yet.

Pausing the tractors

The administration must now slow down. They need to explain exactly how they plan to protect the surrounding areas from heavy machinery.

Government officials often face these types of delays when trying to revamp historic public lands, as courts usually demand absolute clarity before allowing tractors to roll onto protected soil.

For now, the century-old golf course remains untouched.

Sources: The Washington Post