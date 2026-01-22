Trump makes U-turn on Europe trade

Trump shelves tariff threat after talks over Greenland.

Others are reading now

Donald Trump has signaled a shift in his approach toward Europe after discussions with Nato’s leadership, stepping back from a looming tariff threat while keeping Greenland firmly in his sights.

Tariff threat dropped

Trump had earlier threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on European allies, targeting “any and all goods” sent to the United States beginning Feb. 1, with duties rising to 25% by June unless a deal was reached over Greenland.

The proposal drew sharp criticism, including from British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said the move was “completely wrong” during an emergency press conference on Jan. 19.

Following a meeting with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump announced the tariff plan would no longer go ahead.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

Also read

Framework for Greenland

In the same post, Trump said talks with Rutte had led to progress on Greenland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” he wrote.

He added that the proposal, if finalized, would benefit “the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.”

Trump also said discussions were continuing on “The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland,” promising further details later.

Who leads talks

Trump said negotiations would be handled by senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, who would “report directly to me.”

Also read

Despite shelving the tariff threat, Trump reiterated his long-standing interest in Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, he framed the issue as one of defense.

“It’s a big piece of ice, and it’s very important… that we use it for national security,” he said.

Warnings to allies

Trump again argued that Nato has treated the United States “very unfairly,” while warning allies of consequences if they resist his demands.

“So they have a choice: you can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember,” he said.

He added: “all we’re asking for is to get Greenland.”

Also read

Sources: Truth Social, World Economic Forum, LadBible