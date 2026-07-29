Trump official issues scorching farewell as he leaves administration

Senior Trump official says he’s “thrilled” to leave administration in blistering exit statement.

A senior U.S. homeland security official has left his post with a scathing public farewell, using his resignation announcement to sharply criticize President Donald Trump’s administration and its handling of immigration, government employees and public information.

Marc Rosenblum, who served as executive director of the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, announced on LinkedIn that he was leaving the Department of Homeland Security after a decade of service.

“Thrilled” to leave

Rather than offering a routine goodbye, Rosenblum used the announcement to make clear he was eager to move on.

“I’m thrilled to end my relationship with the current administration,” he wrote.

“Between the war on immigrants, the war on feds, and the war on facts (not to mention the crazy war in Iran and the brazen corruption), I just need a change.”

Rosenblum also said his next position would better reflect his personal beliefs.

“I’m also thrilled that my next role will allow me to continue working on immigration data and immigration policy, with goals that actually align with my values and those of most other Americans.”

Oversaw Homeland Security data

Rosenblum joined the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Immigration Statistics in 2016 before being appointed executive director of the newly established Office of Homeland Security Statistics in 2023 under the Biden administration.

His office was responsible for collecting and analyzing department-wide data, and according to reports, it expanded to around 45 employees before being reduced in size during Trump’s second term.

Earlier in his tenure, Rosenblum pledged to publish government data “more quickly, with greater granularity and covering a broader scope.”

However, according to Wired, the department’s public data portal tracking ICE detentions, Border Patrol encounters and deportations has not been updated since February 2025.

DHS rejects criticism

Despite his criticism of the administration, Rosenblum praised the employees who remained at the department.

“They are smart, mission-focused experts who produce high-quality results in a challenging and often hostile work environment,” he wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security rejected Rosenblum’s claims through a spokesperson, who told The Daily Beast:

“People are always welcome to their opinion—that doesn’t make it right or factual.”

The department did not explain why the public data portal had not been updated.