Trump biographer says America will “breathe again” after president’s death

Trump biographer says the president’s sudden death would make him an “iconic historic figure”.

Questions about Donald Trump’s long-term political future have sparked fresh debate after one of the president’s longtime biographers argued that an unexpected death while still in office would fundamentally reshape both Trump’s legacy and the direction of American politics.

Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Trump, said such a scenario would instantly elevate the president’s place in history while simultaneously bringing an abrupt end to an era dominated by his political influence.

Speaking on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Wolff said an unexpected death during Trump’s presidency would dramatically change how history remembers him.

“If he died suddenly and in office, that might well transform Donald Trump into an iconic historic figure,” Wolff said.

Despite those comments, Wolff believes Trump himself is focused on life after the White House rather than contemplating such an outcome.

According to the biographer, the president expects to complete his second term and is “no doubt” already planning how to remain “the dominant figure in American politics” from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Wolff rejects post-Trump uprising theory

Podcast co-host Joanna Coles referenced author Kurt Andersen’s upcoming novel, The Breakup, which imagines Trump dying from a stroke at age 89 before supporters launch a violent uprising after believing he was assassinated by the so-called “deep state.”

Wolff said he does not expect reality to resemble that fictional scenario.

“I actually disagree with Kurt. It’s like when you remove any dominant figure, dictators. I think people breathe a big sigh of relief. I think it’s like the world clears, and with Trump, the quiet will be extraordinary. People will breathe again.”

JD Vance and the vice presidency

The discussion also turned to Vice President JD Vance and the constitutional reality that he would become president if Trump were unable to serve.

Coles suggested Vance is “thinking a lot about Donald Trump’s death.”

Wolff responded by reflecting on the unusual position occupied by every vice president.

“That’s such an interesting thing about vice presidents because, you know, they live for the death of the president, but they can’t think about that. I mean, they certainly can’t give any intimation that they are thinking about it.” he said.

Growing focus on legacy

Trump, who became the oldest person ever inaugurated as U.S. president, has increasingly spoken publicly about mortality during his second term.

Reports note that he has repeatedly wondered aloud whether he will make it to Heaven, particularly after the White House disclosed last year that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Political analyst David Rothkopf recently argued on The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump is attempting to secure his place in history through a series of legacy projects.

According to Rothkopf, the president is trying to “memorialize himself everywhere he looks,” pointing to projects such as a planned $400 million ballroom, a $100 million triumphal arch and efforts to attach Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center.