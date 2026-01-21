Trump on the father of slain Renee Nicole Good: “I hope he’s still a fan”

The death of a woman during a federal immigration operation has triggered protests in Washington.

When asked about the case, President Donald Trump’s response drew attention not only for what he said about law enforcement, but for how he framed the victim’s family.

“I hope he still feels that way”

Trump was asked about the shooting during a lengthy press conference at the White House on January 20, 2026.

He said he had been told that Good’s father had been a strong supporter and added that he “hopes” this is still the case, according to People.

The background is that CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil earlier in January told Trump in an interview that the father, Timothy Ganger, supports the president.

Killed during ICE operation in Minneapolis

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.

According to reports, she was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while sitting behind the wheel of her SUV near an ongoing operation, ABC News reported.

The incident is under investigation, and accounts differ as to what exactly happened in the seconds before the shots were fired.

ICE “will make mistakes sometimes”

During the press conference, Trump said he felt deeply for the family but at the same time defended the agency, saying ICE is “gonna make mistakes sometimes” and that this “just happens” in tough situations.

The comment sparked reactions as it came just days after the fatal shooting and at a time when protests in Minnesota were growing.

Calls protesters “agitators”

Trump described opponents of the increased ICE presence as “paid agitators and insurrectionists” and pointed, among other things, to a protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul on January 18.

According to Baptist Press, demonstrators interrupted a morning service at Cities Church in St. Paul. The incident is now reportedly subject to a federal review.

Images of “criminal migrants”

At the same appearance, Trump held up photos of people he described as “criminal migrants” who had been arrested by his administration.

This was part of his effort to frame the situation in Minnesota as an issue of tougher action against crime linked to illegal immigration.

A statement that sets the tone

That Trump chose to highlight the father’s political sympathies in the midst of grief over his daughter’s death shows how charged the issue has become.

The shooting and the subsequent protests continue to put pressure on both federal authorities and the White House, while the investigation into the incident continues.