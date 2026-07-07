Trump orders surprising White House upgrade after unexpected helicopter problem

Trump reveals bizarre problem at the White House — now it’s getting a $6 million fix.

Life at the White House rarely stands still, but one of the latest changes has little to do with politics and everything to do with helicopters.

According to Reuters, president Donald Trump has revealed that a new landing pad will be built on the South Lawn after the next generation of Marine One helicopters reportedly caused repeated damage to the grass. Rather than being funded by taxpayers, the project will instead be paid for by the company behind the presidential aircraft.

Helicopter maker to cover the cost

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said Sikorsky, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary responsible for building Marine One, had agreed to finance the construction of a granite landing pad.

According to the president, the company will contribute between $5 million and $6 million after acknowledging that the upgraded helicopters generate far more force than anticipated during takeoff and landing.

“They didn’t tell us how powerful these helicopters were and they felt a little bit guilty.”

Trump explained that the stronger aircraft have repeatedly torn up sections of the White House lawn rather than merely leaving visible marks behind.

Following the company’s offer, the president also requested that the new helipad feature a carved White House seal.

Lockheed confirms contribution

Lockheed Martin later confirmed that it would provide funding within the range outlined by Trump, adding that the contribution would be made through the National Park Service.

The defense contractor emphasized that its dealings with the federal government comply with applicable ethics rules and legal requirements.

Marine One refers to any U.S. Marine Corps helicopter transporting the president. A newly completed fleet entered service in 2024, bringing improved performance and greater carrying capacity compared with earlier models.

More than just damaged grass

Trump argued that the problem extends well beyond cosmetic wear, saying the aircraft’s increased power physically tears the turf from the ground during landings.

“When you land on the grass, it’s not that the grass gets discolored, it gets ripped out.”

Construction of the granite landing pad is intended to eliminate that issue while providing a more durable surface for future presidential helicopter operations.