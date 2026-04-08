Trump outlines next steps after conditional ceasefire with Iran

World leaders are now watching closely to see whether the agreement can hold.

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US President Donald Trump has confirmed a conditional two-week ceasefire with Iran, following talks involving regional leaders.

The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on conversations… I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The ceasefire is tied to Iran ensuring the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” according to Trump.

The strategic waterway, crucial for global oil transport, has now reopened, with coordination reportedly handled by Iranian forces.

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Following the announcement, oil prices dropped sharply, falling below $100 per barrel.

Negotiations underway

Trump said the US had received a “10 point proposal” from Iran, which he described as a potential basis for a broader agreement.

He added that “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been addressed, with the two-week pause intended to finalize terms.

The reported framework includes sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian funds and an end to regional conflicts.

What happens next

In a follow-up statement, Trump outlined immediate US involvement in maintaining stability.

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“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that supplies would be sent to support the situation.

He also suggested the ceasefire could open the door to reconstruction efforts in Iran.

“A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough!” Trump wrote.

He expressed confidence the agreement could lead to broader stability, describing the moment as a potential turning point for the region.

Sources: Unilad, Truth Social posts.