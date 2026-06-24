Trump overrules furious Melania: Invites Elon Musk to exclusive slumber party

The first lady objected to the idea of the tech boss staying the night.

Having an unexpected houseguest crash on the sofa is usually a headache.

Partners often argue over who is allowed to stay the night and for how long. But when the house in question is a historic national monument, those domestic disputes take on a whole new dimension.

A tense arrangement

Behind the scenes, a new book reveals fresh details about the personal dynamic between the American president and his wife. The couple already sleeps in separate rooms, according to The Daily Beast.

They also allegedly fight over interior design. Authors Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan report that Donald Trump often takes decorations placed by Melania Trump and moves them into his own bedroom.

But their biggest recent clash involved a very famous billionaire. The former head of the DOGE agency, Elon Musk, wanted to sleep over at the presidential mansion.

The ultimate sleepover

The president quickly agreed to the request. The first lady, however, objected to the idea of the tech boss staying the night.

Her complaints were ultimately ignored. The New York Times reporters note that Musk ended up spending several nights sleeping in the famous Lincoln Bedroom.

When he was not staying in the main residence, he found other places to rest. The book claims the 54-year-old sometimes slept on the floor of his nearby office in a sleeping bag.

Late night snacks

“Sometimes I stay at the White House,” Musk told reporters back in May 2025, adding that it happened “more than once.”

He painted a picture of a spontaneous friendship. He claimed the two men would travel together before the president would suddenly offer him a place to crash.

“The president’s, very, very, I guess we’re good friends and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One and then he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Musk explained, according to The Daily Beast.

A sweet ending

He also praised the 80-year-old president for his hospitality. “He’ll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen,’” Musk said.

The billionaire happily obliged. “I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs,” he added.

The good times did not last long. Musk left his government role shortly after these comments and began publicly feuding with the president.

Sources: The Daily Beast, New York Times