Trump praises moon crew as strange moment goes viral

A celebratory call from Earth to deep space quickly took an unexpected turn. What was meant to mark a historic moment instead fueled online chatter and a wider political debate.

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The exchange highlighted both triumph and tension in America’s space program.

Historic mission

According to WP Tech, former President Donald Trump spoke with the Artemis II astronauts shortly after their spacecraft passed the far side of the Moon.

The crew included Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

“You made history and made all of America truly proud,” Trump told them during the 12-minute conversation.

Strange moment

The call drew attention online after a brief pause created an awkward moment during the exchange.

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As Trump praised the astronauts, they appeared distracted by a floating microphone drifting inside the cabin, repeatedly grabbing it as it moved in zero gravity.

At one point, Wiseman asked whether the signal had been interrupted, prompting Trump to confirm he was still connected.

Praise and remarks

During the conversation, Trump described the astronauts as “modern-day pioneers” and asked about their experience losing contact with Earth during the lunar flyby.

He also highlighted Hansen’s role as a Canadian crew member, referring to him as a “neighbor,” and spoke about future ambitions for missions to Mars.

“You have a lot of courage doing what you do. You’re brilliant. We’re all proud of you,” Trump added.

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Budget debate

Beyond the viral moment, the call drew attention to a larger issue surrounding NASA’s future.

As reported by Mashable, the White House recently proposed cutting NASA’s overall budget by 23 percent for 2027, with science programs facing nearly a 50 percent reduction.

At the same time, funding for the Artemis program would increase, including $8.5 billion allocated for lunar missions and plans for a permanent base on the Moon.

Bigger questions

The exchange has since been seen as more than just a symbolic milestone.

Observers say it reflects a broader tension between celebrating human spaceflight achievements and reducing investment in the scientific work that supports them.

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The moment in orbit may have been brief, but the debate it sparked is likely to continue.

Sources: WP Tech, Mashable