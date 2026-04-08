Trump joins Orbán rally as global attention turns to Hungary election

Vance claimed EU officials had deliberately undermined Hungary’s economy.

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US vice-president JD Vance arrived in Hungary with a combative tone, immediately targeting the European Union.

He accused Brussels of interfering in Hungary’s upcoming election, calling it one of the worst cases he had seen.

Standing beside Viktor Orbán, Vance framed the visit as both political and personal.

His remarks set the stage for a highly charged election week.

Accusations against ‘bureaucrats in Brussels’

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Vance claimed EU officials had deliberately undermined Hungary’s economy.

He argued they had weakened the country’s energy independence and driven up costs for citizens.

According to Vance, these actions were politically motivated.

“They’ve done it all because they hate this guy,” he said, gesturing toward Orbán.

Open support for Orbán’s re-election

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Unlike typical diplomatic caution, Vance openly admitted his goal.

“Of course, I want to help, as much as I possibly can, the prime minister,” he said.

His visit came just five days before a tight national vote.

The statement raised immediate questions about foreign involvement in the election.

Trump joins the campaign from afar

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At a rally later that day, Vance phoned Donald Trump live on stage.

The US president addressed the crowd via speakerphone.

“I love Hungary and I love that Viktor,” Trump said. “He’s done a fantastic job.”

The moment drew loud cheers and reinforced international backing for Orbán.

A pivotal election for Hungary

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Hungarians are preparing to vote in a closely contested parliamentary election.

Orbán, in power for 16 years, faces a serious challenge from Péter Magyar.

Magyar, once part of Orbán’s Fidesz party, now leads the opposition Tisza movement.

The result could reshape Hungary’s political direction.

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Two competing visions for the country

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Orbán’s campaign focuses on security, especially the war in Ukraine.

He argues that his leadership is essential to protect Hungary from external threats.

Magyar, by contrast, highlights domestic concerns like the economy and corruption.

The election has become a choice between foreign policy fears and internal reform.

Ukraine drawn into the political battle

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During a press conference, Vance echoed Orbán’s warnings about Ukraine.

He claimed Ukrainian intelligence had tried to influence US elections.

“This is just what they do,” said Vance.

He also pointed to alleged Ukrainian support for Democrats in 2024.

Praise for Orbán as a ‘true statesman’

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Vance continued to elevate Orbán’s status on the global stage.

He described him as “one of the only true statesmen in Europe.”

Orbán later shared a video featuring the praise.

The endorsement aligned Hungary closely with Trump’s political circle.

Tensions between Hungary and the EU deepen

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Relations between Budapest and Brussels have deteriorated sharply.

Disputes span migration policy, LGBTQ+ rights, and financial support for Ukraine.

Orbán recently refused to approve a €90bn EU loan to Kyiv.

These conflicts have pushed Hungary further from the bloc’s mainstream.

A rally framed as a ‘Day of Friendship’

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At the evening event, Vance urged Hungarians to trust their instincts.

“I’m not telling you exactly who to vote for,” he said, before criticising the EU.

He encouraged voters to “listen to your hearts” and national sovereignty.

The message blended subtle guidance with strong political undertones.

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Scrutiny over ties to Russia

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The visit came amid renewed attention on Hungary’s relationship with Moscow.

Reports suggested Orbán told Vladimir Putin: “I am at your service.”

A transcript described Hungary as ready to assist Russia when needed.

The claims intensified concerns about foreign influence from the east.

Energy dependence and conflicting alliances

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Vance praised Hungary’s approach to energy security.

He criticised European leaders for cutting off Russian oil and gas.

Yet Hungary’s reliance on Russian energy has increased significantly.

This stance appears to clash with broader US efforts to isolate Moscow.

Opposition pushes back against foreign voices

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Péter Magyar responded directly to Vance’s visit.

“No foreign country may interfere in Hungarian elections,” he said.

He stressed that Hungary’s future should be decided at home.

“History is not written in Washington, Moscow or Brussels, it is written in Hungarian streets and squares.”