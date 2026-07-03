Following Trump — Melania and JD Vance also earn staggering 2025 income

The financial windfall was larger for the president’s wife.

Proximity to power has always been a lucrative asset in Washington. When a political movement captures the White House, the financial rewards often extend far beyond the Oval Office. A fresh set of financial records shows exactly how profitable that inner circle can be.

A profitable administration

New financial disclosures reveal a massive boost in personal wealth for the families leading the country. The spotlight of the presidency has historically helped politicians sell books and secure lucrative brand deals.

That trend is clearly holding strong in the current term.

While the commander in chief usually dominates the headlines regarding personal wealth, his closest political allies are quietly bringing in millions. The financial benefits of holding high office are spreading across the administration.

Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump both saw their private incomes surge over the past year.

Memoirs and millions

According to Moneycontrol, the vice president pulled in significant royalties in 2025. His earnings primarily came from the ongoing success of his personal memoir.

Vance collected between $1.2 million and $5.2 million from his writing alone.

Publishing a book is a standard move for ambitious politicians, but securing the second highest office in the country guarantees a massive audience. The vice presidential title keeps his story directly in the public eye.

Readers are clearly still buying into his personal narrative.

The first lady’s fortune

The financial windfall was even larger for the president’s wife. Moneycontrol reported that Melania Trump earned between $17.3 million and $18.2 million during the exact same period.

Her substantial income highlights the unique earning power that comes with her prominent national role. The Trump family brand continues to generate massive revenue streams outside of standard political fundraising.

Neither the vice president nor the first lady approached the staggering business earnings of President Donald Trump. Even so, their massive financial gains share a clear connection to their positions at the top of the political ladder.

Staying close to the presidency continues to be a remarkably reliable business strategy.

Sources: Moneycontrol