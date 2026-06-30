Trump proudly unveils White House addition – but everyone spots the same embarrassing mistake

Trump wanted to celebrate the White House – instead he sparked widespread mockery.

Donald Trump has unveiled a giant golden eagle for the White House, but the decoration has already triggered ridicule for reasons that have little to do with the bird itself.

The president described the new balcony ornament as “A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!” — a statement critics quickly seized on, pointing out that the White House is not 250 years old.

White House birthday claim draws attention

The golden eagle is set to be mounted on the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn. According to the supplied description, the decoration has a wingspan of roughly seven or eight feet and appears to clutch a crest surrounded by 11 stars.

Trump presented the addition as part of a 250th birthday celebration for the White House.

History, however, complicates that claim.

The White House was burned by British forces in 1814 and later reconstructed, with the building completed and painted white in 1817. Many historians consider 1817 the building’s effective birthday, making it 209 years old — not 250.

Critics call decoration “tacky”

Reaction online was swift, with several critics mocking both the design and the historical mistake.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared Trump’s Truth Social post and described the decoration as “Tacky and fashy.”

Another user linked the ornament to broader frustration over household costs, writing: “We can’t afford rent or groceries.”

Cost-of-living anger adds fuel

The criticism comes as many Americans are facing higher everyday expenses linked to the ongoing war with Iran.

According to an economic analysis cited in the supplied material, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi estimates that the conflict has cost the typical American household around $1,000 in additional expenses since late February.

Higher gasoline prices have been the largest burden, with Americans reportedly paying hundreds of dollars more to fill their vehicles. Increased diesel costs have also pushed up the price of transporting goods, contributing to more expensive groceries.

The analysis also points to higher airline costs, elevated interest rates and taxpayer spending on military operations.

Zandi said the U.S. is spending about $50 million per day on the war effort, while other estimates cited in the material place total operational costs far higher.

“My estimate that the Iran war has cost the typical American household $1,000 and counting is, if anything, conservative,” Zandi wrote. “The true cost is likely higher – meaningfully higher.”

The U.S. and Iran have not yet reached a lasting peace agreement, and recent military exchanges have added pressure to an already fragile ceasefire.