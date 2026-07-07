Trump pushes to erase his first impeachment: “The greatest hoax in political history!”

President Donald Trump wants to wipe a major stain off his political record.

Political grudges rarely fade away quietly in Washington.

Once a major battle ends, the losing side often spends years looking for a way to rewrite the final score.

Now, a new move aims to erase one of the biggest political showdowns of the modern era.

Looking for a rewrite

President Donald Trump wants to wipe a major stain off his political record. He recently threw his weight behind a fresh effort to erase his first impeachment.

The push comes from Florida Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to introduce a resolution that would formally void the 2019 proceedings.

Trump signaled his support on Monday by sharing a screenshot of her announcement on Truth Social. He added his own brief commentary to the post.

“It was the Greatest Hoax in Political History!” the president declared, according to the Mirror US.

Pointing to new files

Luna bases her argument on intelligence files declassified earlier this year. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released the documents. The move turned heads in Washington.

Gabbard claimed these papers revealed a coordinated push by intelligence officials to build a case against the president. Fox News reported that her office pointed the finger at former Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Atkinson helped spark the first impeachment when he approved a whistleblower complaint about a 2019 phone call. The historic conversation took place between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

According to Gabbard’s team, Atkinson acted on secondhand details from a former associate of Joe Biden, which they argue severely breached standard procedures.

Rewriting the record

Luna did not mince words when describing the original investigation. She posted her fiery thoughts directly on X.

“I will be putting forward a resolution to void the fraudulent impeachment of President Trump during his first term in office. Russia collusion never happened. This has been proven by evidence released by ODNI Gabbard. It was a terrible lie that tore this country apart, and was plotted by a weaponized intelligence agency under Obama,” she wrote.

She later added that the situation severely damaged global relations. She wrote, “There is no monetary value that can be assigned to the damage this lie caused.”

Despite the strong words, the proposed resolution carries absolutely no legal weight. A new Congress cannot reverse a past impeachment vote. This reality makes the entire effort completely symbolic.

Sources: The Mirror US, Fox News