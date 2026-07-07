Putin’s toxic new anthrax tactic revealed: Kills in about 90 percent of cases

The disease creates a profound mental toll on the population.

War constantly pushes boundaries, turning the environment itself into a tool for destruction.

The fight in Eastern Europe has already seen massive devastation, and a newly reported tactic threatens to poison the landscape for generations.

A toxic new tactic

Ukrainian intelligence officials claim that Russian forces are deliberately dumping animal carcasses near vital water sources. According to Daily Express the livestock are reportedly infected with anthrax, a highly lethal bacteria.

The goal is to infect civilians and military personnel while rendering the land unusable. Experts point out that the dangerous bacteria can survive in water for up to two years, which creates an ongoing nightmare for local populations.

The invading forces have taken heavy losses over the last two years. A military source told The Sun that the retreating troops are “crazy enough” to use these methods to completely destroy areas they can no longer hold.

Psychological warfare

According to the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the infection begins with severe breathing issues. Direct contact causes skin lesions with black centers, though early antibiotic treatment can cure the skin infection.

The true danger comes from breathing in the spores, which damages the lungs and kills in about 90 percent of cases.

Former United Nations weapons inspector Jerry Smith told The Sun that the real impact goes beyond the physical illness. He noted that the disease creates a profound mental toll on the population.

Smith stated, “It’s not so much the toxic nature of the weapons, it’s more that it becomes a psychological weapon… it’s the fear of breathing something in and choking.” He added, “The malicious use of anthrax is essentially salting the earth.”

Escalating the attacks

This alleged biological tactic arrives alongside a massive surge in conventional violence. On Monday, Russian forces launched intense missile and drone attacks that killed at least 22 people across the country.

Kyiv took the brunt of the assault, with 15 deaths and 56 injuries reported in the capital. The surrounding region saw an additional seven fatalities.

Ukrainian officials noted that every ballistic missile hit its target after the defense systems ran out of American interceptor missiles. Emergency teams are still pulling survivors from ruined apartment buildings.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the deadly bombardment was a direct response to recent long-range strikes by Ukrainian forces.

Sources: The Sun, UK Department for Environment, Daily Express