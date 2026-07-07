Kremlin puppet blasts Russia’s elite as “pathetic merchant pigs” for abandoning Putin’s war

Russian business leaders are reportedly losing their patience with the war in Ukraine.

Wealth and power usually stick together in times of crisis. When money starts to dry up, loyalty often vanishes right along with it. A major shift is now shaking one of the world’s most powerful inner circles.

Cracks in the circle

Russian business leaders are reportedly losing their patience with the war in Ukraine. Years of heavy financial sanctions have wiped out massive fortunes across the country, leaving the elite looking for an exit strategy.

Maksim Kalashnikov is a Russian commentator who tracks these political shifts. According to Daily Express, he said the wealthy class now views the president very differently.

Kalashnikov noted that the ruling group considers the top leadership to be a “toxic figure” and a “liability.” He added that these billionaires desperately want the conflict to end and return to the “old good times.”

A furious radio rant

Vladimir Solovyov is a prominent Kremlin propagandist. He recently used his radio show to attack these frustrated business figures.

During a recent broadcast, the furious host claimed that officials hiding in safe offices are begging for negotiations to save their children’s future.

“What freaking future? What future do you have, pathetic merchant pigs? Don’t you understand noone wants you in the West?” Solovyov asked.

The host even questioned if these elites were planning a military overthrow similar to the events in Chile in 1973. He demanded that law enforcement treat the wealthy defectors very harshly.

Targeting the bank boss

The radio host then turned his anger toward Elvira Nabiullina. She currently runs the Central Bank of Russia.

Moscow is burning through cash to fund the military campaign. The central bank estimates that the national external debt reached $319.8 billion in 2025.

Solovyov accused Nabiullina of completely ignoring military funding needs. He complained that she acts like the massive financial problem simply does not exist.

“White pants, black top, black eyeglasses, no problems. She doesn’t see anything,” he told his listeners.

Locking the doors

This growing unrest comes as the Russian president throws a massive security blanket over his daily life.

Guards have reportedly installed surveillance systems in the homes of his closest staff members. To prevent leaks, workers face strict bans on using public transport and tight limits on their personal phones.

The Kremlin ordered these extreme precautions following the recent assassinations of senior military officers. The president has also stopped visiting several of his regular homes.

Sources: Daily Express, Full Contact