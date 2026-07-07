New record: Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery in deepest long-range strike in the war

A Russian oil refinery, previously “untouchable”, was set ablaze.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly broken their own record for the deepest long-range attack into enemy territory since the start of the full-scale conflict.

The ambitious operation targeted a massive facility in the city of Omsk. The oil refinery sits 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and it is the first time during the war that it has been hit.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces, the strike hit a crucial primary crude oil processing unit known as ELOU-AVT-11. This specific unit can process 8.4 million metric tons of crude oil every year.

Over 3,000 kilometers in the air

Military officials confirmed the unprecedented range of the mission.

“Special Operations Forces drones traveled up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) to reach the target. This was the deepest long-range strike on enemy territory since the start of the full-scale invasion,” the Special Operations Forces said.

Fire Point’s chief designer, Denys Shtilierman, whose company manufactures the drones reportedly used in the strike, appeared to confirm the new record by posting footage of the refinery on fire.

In a comment on the post, he simply wrote “3400,” seemingly confirming the new record for travel distance.

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Shifting the balance

As the largest oil refinery in Russia, the Omsk facility processes more than 21 million metric tons of crude oil every year. Before this strike, it was the last major gasoline producer that had not been targeted by Ukrainian forces.

To carry out the mission, Ukrainian forces reportedly deployed a domestically developed FP-1 kamikaze drone. According to Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilierman, the drones can travel up to 3,400 kilometers. They cost about $55,000 each, and the company currently manufactures around 100 units per day.

These drones carry heavy payloads designed to disrupt strategic supply lines, with a maximum payload of up to 60 kilograms of explosives. The Omsk refinery is a critical military asset, producing large quantities of aviation fuel, diesel fuel, and high-octane gasoline.

This long-range operation follows several other recent aerial strikes reportedly carried out by Ukrainian security services. During the same week, separate drone teams reportedly struck the Yaroslavl and Ust-Luga oil refineries, a fuel terminal in Vysotsk, and an air base in occupied Crimea.