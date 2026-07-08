Trump puts NATO on notice with fresh criticism over Iran and Europe

Europe prepares diplomatic push after Trump’s renewed NATO warning.

High-stakes diplomacy is unfolding in Ankara as NATO leaders attempt to reinforce Western unity while navigating renewed friction with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, European leaders are expected to use Wednesday’s summit to persuade Trump to reaffirm his commitment to the alliance after he revived long-running disputes over defense spending, the war with Iran and even Greenland.

Trump questions NATO’s commitment

After arriving in the Turkish capital on Tuesday, Trump suggested he had considered skipping the summit altogether.

“I might have boycotted the summit” had it not been for his friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He also left open the possibility of reducing the American military presence in Europe even further, adding new uncertainty about Washington’s long-term role in the alliance.

Speaking alongside Erdoğan, Trump argued that NATO members had failed to adequately support the United States during the recent conflict involving Iran.

“Why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars, and they’re not there for us? We’ve always been there for them.”

Trump has accused several European nations of refusing to provide full access to their airspace and military bases during the conflict. European officials reject that characterization, maintaining they largely fulfilled their obligations despite not being consulted before the military campaign began.

Arms deals and promises

Ahead of the summit’s main session, NATO unveiled defense agreements worth at least $50 billion, a move widely viewed as an effort to demonstrate that European allies are responding to Trump’s long-standing demand for increased military spending.

European governments have increasingly acknowledged the need to shoulder more responsibility for the continent’s security, particularly as Washington shifts more of its strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has already reduced parts of the U.S. military footprint in Europe and launched a broader review of American deployments across the continent.

Greenland and Meloni return to the spotlight

Trump also reignited another diplomatic dispute by repeating that Greenland should ultimately come under U.S. control.

Only hours later, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded from Ankara, saying allies must respect Denmark’s sovereignty and accept that Greenland is not for sale.

Relations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also appeared to have cooled.

Trump described their relationship as strained because, according to him, Italy refused to assist the United States during the Iran conflict, although he still referred to Meloni as “a nice person.”

Leaders seek unity

Despite the disagreements, NATO ambassadors have already approved a draft summit declaration reaffirming the alliance’s collective defense commitment.

The document describes NATO’s pledge to mutual defense as an “ironclad commitment,” though it still requires formal approval from the alliance’s 32 leaders.

European officials have privately expressed hope that Trump’s close relationship with Erdoğan and his positive rapport with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will help ease tensions before the summit concludes.