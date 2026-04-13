Putin unveils new conscription: Your wife’s debt could send you to the frontline

Most people don’t expect someone else’s financial mistakes to change their life.

Others are reading now

But in Russia, new allegations suggest your wife’s debt could come with a far higher price.

New recruitment focus

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, cited by O2, Russian regions have been instructed to prepare lists of so-called “volunteers” for military service.

Those first identified reportedly include individuals with unpaid housing and utility bills. If a debtor is a woman, authorities are said to include her husband or other adult relatives on such lists.

The report suggests these groups are being specifically targeted as part of a broader recruitment effort.

Debt for service

In return for signing a contract with the Russian military, recruits are allegedly promised full debt cancellation.

Also read

Ukrainian intelligence claims these individuals are given priority processing, making them more likely to be accepted quickly into service.

The strategy appears designed to appeal to financially vulnerable citizens, offering relief in exchange for military commitment.

Students included

The campaign is also said to extend into higher education. According to Ukrinform, Russia’s Minister of Higher Education has ordered that at least 2% of students be prepared to sign military contracts.

Priority is reportedly given to those with academic debt, meaning students struggling with their studies.

They are offered academic leave and contracts lasting at least one year, with the option to resume their education afterward along with financial support.

Also read

Sources: Ukrinform, Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, O2.