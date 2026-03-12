How to watch the 2026 Oscars live without cable

Hollywood’s biggest night is approaching as the 98th Academy Awards prepare to air this weekend.

While the ceremony will still be broadcast on traditional television, viewers without cable will also have several streaming options.

As cord-cutting becomes more common, streaming platforms are increasingly becoming the main way many audiences watch major live events.

According to BGR, the 2026 Oscars will air Sunday, March 15 on ABC.

When the ceremony begins

The awards show will start at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Pre-show coverage will begin earlier in the day, including ABC’s “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars” broadcast starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Additional coverage from “Good Morning America” will also take place in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Streaming without cable

Viewers without a traditional cable subscription will still be able to watch the Oscars live through several streaming services.

According to BGR, Hulu will serve as one of the main platforms offering the ceremony. Subscribers can watch the event live on supported devices such as smartphones, smart TVs and computers.

Hulu subscription plans start at about $12.99 per month for the ad-supported version and $19.99 for the ad-free plan.

Other streaming options

Several live-TV streaming services will also broadcast the ceremony through ABC.

These include FuboTV, which starts at around $73.99 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs about $82.99 per month.

BGR notes that YouTube TV is separate from YouTube Premium, meaning the regular YouTube subscription does not include live TV access.

Options for cable subscribers

Cable customers can also stream the ceremony if they cannot watch it on a television.

Many providers, including AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity, offer mobile or web apps that allow subscribers to stream live channels.

Viewers may also be able to watch through ABC’s website if their cable provider is supported.

After-show coverage

Post-ceremony coverage will continue the following day.

According to BGR, the “GMA Oscars Monday After Party” will air on March 16 and feature interviews with winners and behind-the-scenes coverage.

Another program, “Live’s After the Oscars Show” with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, will also provide additional reactions and highlights.

