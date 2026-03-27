Trump shares explosive claims of Ukraine plot to re-elect Biden

Donald Trump has continued to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, repeatedly calling the result fraudulent.

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The aftermath saw his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an unprecedented attempt to overturn the vote.

Now, the US president is amplifying new claims involving Ukraine and his political rival.

Unverified claims

US President Donald Trump has shared allegations suggesting Ukraine discussed funding Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Trump reposted the claims on social media on March 26.

Source of report

The allegations originate from Just the News, a site founded by commentator John Solomon.

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The outlet cited what it described as declassified intelligence summaries.

However, no direct evidence has been publicly presented.

According to the report, intercepted communications suggested a plan involving US aid money.

The claims allege that funds intended for energy projects in Ukraine could have been redirected.

The summary states the money would have supported Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

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Official response

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the allegations.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the president’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

No confirmation has been provided by US intelligence agencies.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly asked officials to review the claims.

According to Just the News, the inquiry is meant to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

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It is unclear whether any formal investigation has been launched.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Just the News