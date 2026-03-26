US court dismisses X lawsuit as advertiser tensions deepen

A U.S. judge has dismissed a high-profile lawsuit brought on by Elon Musk’s platform X against several global advertisers, dealing a blow to the company’s legal strategy. The decision comes after months of friction between the platform and brands wary of shifting content policies.

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Soon after Musk acquired Twitter in late 2022, many large advertisers began reassessing their presence on the platform. According to NPR, at least 18 companies paused or reduced their ad spending, while others scaled back more gradually.

X later built its legal case around that moment, arguing that the pullback was not simply a series of individual decisions but part of a broader, coordinated effort linked to industry standards.

Several of the companies involved were associated with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, an initiative under the World Federation of Advertisers designed to keep ads away from harmful content.

Court finds no violation

The lawsuit named major brands including Lego, Nestlé and Shell. X claimed their actions collectively deprived the platform of billions in advertising income, as reported by Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet.

But the Texas court found the argument insufficient. The judge determined that the evidence presented did not show a concrete agreement between companies to act together, which is typically required to prove a breach of antitrust rules.

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Instead, the pullback could reasonably be explained by separate business decisions taken at the same time, particularly in response to changes on the platform.

Pressure and precedent

X has maintained that advertiser pressure risks shaping how platforms operate, especially when multiple companies move in the same direction.

“But collective action among competing advertisers to dictate brand safety standards to be applied by social media platforms shortcuts the competitive process and allows the collective views of a group of advertisers with market power to override the interests of consumer,” the complaint said.

The World Federation of Advertisers, writes Reuters, later shut down the GARM initiative, saying that “recent allegations that unfortunately misconstrue its purpose and activities have caused a distraction and significantly drained its resources and finances.”

The ruling may influence how similar cases are argued in the future. Without clear proof of coordination, courts appear reluctant to treat parallel advertiser decisions as illegal conduct, a signal that could shape future disputes between tech platforms, brands and regulators.

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Sources: Reuters, NPR, Ekstra Bladet