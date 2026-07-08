Ex-commander says he knows with ‘certainty’ Putin will “shut down Heathrow”

The military expert believes it is only a matter of time

When massive armies face off on a traditional battlefield, the world watches the front lines.

Instead, the most pressing modern dangers often lurk in quiet disruptions that carefully test the boundaries of peace.

A sudden escalation in standard military harassment has experts warning that daily civilian life could soon face a dramatic freeze.

Testing the limits

A Russian spy plane recently flew dangerously close to Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The Bear-F aircraft repeatedly approached the vessel on the high seas before dropping underwater tracking equipment.

Former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe OBE warned that this confrontation is part of a broader trend of escalating peacetime operations.

“This is the sort of cat and mouse activity that’s been taking place between our forces since the 1950s,” Sharpe told The Sun. Still, he believes the threat is actively shifting toward civilian infrastructure.

Airport shutdown fears

The military expert believes it is only a matter of time before these tactics hit major transport hubs. He warned that hostile forces could easily deploy unmanned aircraft from commercial shadow ships sitting off the coast.

“They’ll fly drones from a ship into, let’s say Heathrow airspace and shut Heathrow down,” Sharpe warned. He explained that the ongoing pressure is explicitly designed to stretch local resources.

According to Sharpe, the probability of an incident like this happening is dangerously high. “It’s a mathematical certainty that at some point they will do it to us,” he told The Sun.

Slow defense response

Sharpe criticized the current defense response, calling the development of domestic anti-drone protections painfully slow. He urged officials to learn from international partners dealing with active drone warfare.

“We should have Ukrainians here by the dozen fixing this for us in weeks and just presenting a bill,” Sharpe argued. He noted that the sluggish peacetime mentality leaves the country vulnerable.

There is also a severe risk that these encounters could accidentally trigger a full-scale war if a stunt goes wrong. Sharpe pointed out that past provocations, like firing lasers into pilot cockpits, could easily end in disaster.

“This is the problem. None of this is designed to take us to war, but it increases the chance of doing so by mistake,” Sharpe concluded.

Sources: The Sun