Trump slams Iran: “That is not the agreement, we have!”

The fragile ceasefire seems to be showing even more cracks.

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A two-week ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran was put in place a couple of days ago, after US president Donald Trump had threatened that “a whole civilization could end tonight”, referring to the US-imposed deadline for a deal being made.

But ahead of high-level peace talks in Pakistan Saturday, the ceasefire seems to become increasingly fragile with Donald Trump now accussing Tehran of breaking the agreement for the ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!”

The question of the Strait of Hormuz

There have been conflicting claims about what the agreement for the ceasefire actually entails, but a main point seems to be that Iran would lift its near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The narrow body of water is a vital transit for the global oil trade, as roughly 20% of the global crude oil trade has to pass through it.

Following the launch of the war in late February, Iran quickly blocked the strait, disrupting global oil supplis, resulting in prices on crude oil sky rocketting.

World bracing for talks

According to Reuters, Iran is heading to Pakistan with a 10-point proposal for a settlement to the war, that would include Iran maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an update on the situation in the Middle East released on X, The Institute for the Study of War notes that Iran continues to take steps to exert control over the strait, and that Iran is likely to use the rising oil prices as leverage when the US and Iran meet for talks in Pakistan.

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Sources: Truth social post from Donald Trump, Reuters, Institute for the Study of War on X