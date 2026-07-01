Trump sparks fresh debate with latest message about Obama and Biden

Trump makes astonishing claim about Obama and Biden after praising himself

Donald Trump used a celebratory message about his Great American State Fair to deliver another swipe at two of his biggest political rivals. While praising the event as a major success, the president insisted neither Barack Obama nor Joe Biden would have been capable of pulling it off.

His comments arrived as debate over the fair’s attendance continues to dominate discussion online.

Trump celebrates the event

Writing on Truth Social, Trump applauded what he described as the success of the Great American State Fair, currently being held on Washington’s National Mall.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it? Ask yourself this simple question,” he wrote according to The Irish Star.

Moments later, he turned his attention to his predecessors.

“‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

The fair, which runs through July 10, features exhibits representing every U.S. state and territory, alongside concerts, military displays and family attractions.

Attendance remains under scrutiny

Trump’s praise comes despite continuing questions about turnout.

Photos and videos circulating on social media during periods of heavy rain and extreme heat appeared to show relatively light crowds, prompting critics to question the president’s description of a packed event.

Some online users also mocked one of the fair’s entrance arches, comparing its appearance to products sold on the low-cost shopping platform Temu.

Fox News coverage sparks fresh criticism

Fox News has repeatedly highlighted the fair throughout its run.

Reporting from the event on Sunday, host Peter Doocy attempted to paint an optimistic picture despite poor weather conditions.

His comments were quickly challenged online, with several liberal commentators arguing that television images showed few visitors behind him and accusing the network of exaggerating attendance.

Trump’s comments about Obama and Biden follow fresh criticism from the former president just days earlier.

Speaking at an event in Hanover, Maryland, Biden described Trump as a “loser” and accused his administration of pursuing costly “vanity projects,” including the controversial renovation of Washington’s reflecting pool.

Biden also argued those projects reflected what he called “corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the ongoing public feud between the current president and his Democratic predecessors, with the State Fair now becoming another flashpoint in the political battle.