Ukraine’s top brass: Putin has ordered plans for new offensives, including possible strikes on Kyiv

The Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating residents from a number of border villages, starting today.

Ukraine is bracing for a potential new offensive as Russian leader Vladimir Putin orders his military commanders to map out fresh attack routes, including possible strikes on the capital of Kyiv.

That is the warning from Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, shared in an interview with TSN on June 30.

The Kremlin wants options. While a strike from Belarus remains a possibility, Ukrainian officials believe another route is far more likely. Instead, current data points directly toward the Chernihiv region.

Because of these rising dangers, local authorities ordered residents to evacuate 12 border villages starting July 1. Seven other villages must also clear out.

Tough terrain ahead

The main goal of a new Russian push would be to stretch Ukraine’s forces thin. By opening a fresh front, Moscow hopes to force Kyiv to pull defensive units away from heavy fighting in other critical zones.

However, launching a successful attack from the north will not be easy for the Kremlin. Syrskyi noted that the geography heavily favors Ukrainian forces, particularly around Chornobyl.

“Considering recent events, I do not think that the leadership of Belarus will dare to provide the aggressor with its territory to use as a staging ground for conducting an offensive operation. At the same time, we are taking such an option into account,” Syrskyi said.

Heavy military gear will struggle in the deep northern marshlands. Defensively, Ukraine holds the upper hand. To stop an advance, troops have already dismantled key bridges along the river.

Cracks in Moscow

With tension building on the border, unexpected pushback is starting to emerge directly from inside Russia’s elite circles. A surprise statement came from Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, Russia’s largest state bank.

Speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting, Gref openly declared that the single most critical issue for Russian citizens is a swift end to the fighting. Independent polling shows that 81% of the population wants an immediate halt to the invasion.

According to United24 Media, the banker has long served as a crucial pillar for Putin, funding the war effort despite facing heavy international sanctions. But his recent pivot shows growing anxiety over the massive economic damage hitting Russia.