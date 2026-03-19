Trump supporter says MAGA is “deader than dead”

A longtime supporter of Donald Trump has delivered a blunt verdict on the political movement he helped define.

Her comments point to growing fractures within Trump’s base.

Others are reading now

According to UNILAD, media personality Carrie Prejean Boller has declared the MAGA movement “deader than dead.”

Stark warning

“And MAGA, let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead,” she said.

In her remarks, reported by UNILAD, she also described anger among Americans who feel disconnected from the current direction of leadership.

The criticism marks a sharp shift from someone who had backed Trump for years.

Break with Trump

Prejean Boller said she no longer recognises the president she once supported.

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“I’ve been a loyal supporter of the president for almost 20 years,” she said. “And I will tell you right now, I do not recognize our president.”

She made the comments during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spoke openly about her concerns.

War at the centre

According to UNILAD, her criticism is closely tied to Trump’s handling of the Middle East conflict.

She suggested that US involvement in the region reflects a departure from the principles she believed MAGA stood for, particularly the idea of prioritising American interests.

Her concerns echo broader divisions among some of Trump’s supporters over foreign policy.

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Open letter

The media figure also outlined her position in a public letter addressed to Trump.

In it, she questioned whether the movement still protects free expression and maintains its original focus.

UNILAD reports that the letter followed controversy over her conduct during a public hearing.

Growing divisions

The backlash comes as Trump has also criticised traditional allies, including Nato and the UK, over their roles in the conflict.

According to UNILAD, he has argued that the US does not need allied support, while also expressing frustration at their level of involvement.

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Together, these developments highlight widening tensions both internationally and within Trump’s political base.

Sources: UNILAD



