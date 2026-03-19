Putin clearly not ready for peace, as he plans to recruit hundreds of thousands this year, army chief says

Peace in Ukraine seems far away.

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Russian military preparations are accelerating as fighting in Ukraine shows signs of intensifying.

In his recent update on the war, posted on Facebook, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia is planning to recruit an additional 409,000 troops in 2026 alone.

“This means one thing — the enemy is not abandoning its intentions and continues to prepare for further aggression against Ukraine,” Syrskyi said.

He added that combat activity is picking up as seasonal conditions improve, with frontline pressure increasing in multiple areas.

Mobilization outlook

According to Bloomberg, mounting Russian losses could complicate Kremlin plans for a large-scale offensive in the near future.

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Ukrainian official Pavlo Palisa said Moscow may be forced to expand mobilization if it fails to achieve political or diplomatic progress.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War suggested in mid-February that Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing conditions for phased reservist conscription to offset battlefield losses.

China has also warned its citizens in Russia to remain cautious following a new law that could require foreigners to serve in the military.

Defense focus

Syrskyi said in the post on Facebook that he recently chaired a meeting focused on strengthening defensive infrastructure. The discussions covered fortifications, anti-drone systems, and preparing populated areas for potential attacks.

“I held an operational meeting on the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines. Among the key tasks are strengthening fortifications, developing anti-drone protection, and preparing settlements for defense,” he said.

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Military leaders and regional officials also presented updates. Syrskyi acknowledged ongoing challenges, saying: “There are problematic issues — we have identified specific solutions and deadlines for their implementation. Not only the stability of defense but also the lives of our soldiers depend on the quality and speed of this work.”

Sources: Bloomberg, Institute for the Study of War, Facebook statements from the Ukrainian Armed Force