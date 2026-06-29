Trump threatens with 100% tariff on any nation that doesn’t follow his latest demand

Trump’s latest demand comes with a massive warning: 100% tariffs

Fresh trade tensions are brewing between Washington and Europe after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping new tariff threat aimed at countries considering taxes on American technology companies.

Trump warned that any nation introducing a digital services tax targeting US firms could face a blanket 100% tariff on all goods exported to the United States, potentially upending existing trade agreements.

Trump issues blunt warning

In a post on social media, Trump claimed several European countries were moving closer to introducing or expanding digital services taxes.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies,” Trump wrote according to Reuters.

“Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.”

He then escalated the warning even further.

“Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”

Trump also said the proposed tariff would override any existing trade agreement with Washington, “whether implemented, signed or not.”

EU trade deal thrown into doubt

The threat arrives just one day after European Union countries met Trump’s July 4 deadline to reduce tariffs on American goods under a previously negotiated trade agreement.

That deal capped US tariffs on European exports at 15% while committing EU countries to eliminate tariffs on many American industrial products.

Trump’s latest comments now cast uncertainty over whether that agreement will remain intact if European governments proceed with digital taxes.

France refuses to change course

France has emerged as one of the clearest targets of Trump’s criticism.

Ahead of the recent G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would not abandon its digital services tax despite pressure from Washington.

France introduced a 3% levy in 2019 on revenue generated from digital services provided by large technology companies operating in the country. Lawmakers have since proposed increasing that rate to 6%.

Before travelling to France for the summit, Trump warned the United States would “have no choice” but to impose 100% tariffs on French wine if Paris refused to scrap the tax.

Long-running dispute over Big Tech

Successive US administrations have argued that digital services taxes unfairly target American technology companies, which dominate much of the global digital marketplace.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has repeatedly threatened retaliatory tariffs against France, Britain, Austria, Spain and other European countries over such measures, arguing the taxes discriminate against US businesses.