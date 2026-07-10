Russia planning to expand offensives, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief warns

According to the Commander-in-Chief, Russia is looking to increase offensive operations in two regions and also create a buffer zone.

After more than four years of war in Ukraine, hopes for peace are growing, but according to new intelligence, those hopes are unlikely ever to be fulfilled.

Despite reports of stalling Russian progress on the battlefield, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warned that Kremlin forces plan to broaden their operations in the key regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian military is reportedly also hoping to create a buffer zone in the northern regions of Ukraine, and even though Ukrainian forces have managed to inflict heavy casualties on Russian troops, Syrskyi warned that no one should underestimate the enemy.

“The aggressor has not abandoned its plans for the full occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Syrskyi said. He explained that Moscow is now increasing the intensity of its drone and missile strikes while using more guided aerial bombs. The pressure is rising.

Pushing for peace

The surge in air attacks comes alongside a growing number of crimes against civilians on the ground. Despite these harsh conditions, Ukraine is focusing on building up its military capabilities. The country intends to hit back hard.

“That is why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are consistently strengthening their capabilities to give the enemy a response and ultimately force the Kremlin into a just peace on our terms,” Syrskyi added.

This new push follows a string of failures for the Russian military. During the first half of 2026, Moscow attempted a massive offensive across the entire front line but failed to achieve any major goals. The offensive simply stalled.

Slowing the advance

The costly campaign collapsed despite the fact that Russian forces held a massive advantage on the battlefield. They had nearly twice as many soldiers and weapons as the Ukrainian defenders. But numbers alone did not secure victory.

Since then, the scope of Russian operations has shrunk significantly. In the past, Russian commanders ordered active assaults across 13 different sectors of the front line. Now, they can manage only six or seven.

The speed of the Russian advance has also dropped by more than half. Currently, the balance of assault operations between Ukraine and Russia stands at a 40-to-60 ratio. The momentum has shifted.